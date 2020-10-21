Coronavirus in NC: 1,800+ more cases as rate of infection remains over 7%

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released its latest coronavirus data on Wednesday.
State health officials said 1,842 more cases and six additional deaths have been confirmed since Tuesday. There are now 250,592 confirmed cases and 4,032 deaths statewide.
More than 218,000 people have recovered from the virus so far.
The rate of infection remains high at 7.4% and 1,203 patients are currently in the hospital.
NCDHHS released new guidelines on private gatherings on Wednesday. No gathering should exceed 25 people indoors and 50 outdoors. Anyone who develops symptoms within 48 hours of attending a private event should go and get tested.
A mass gathering of potentially 15,000 people will take place on Wednesday at the Gaston Municipal Airport for a President Trump rally. Trump is expected to fly into Charlotte-Douglas International Airport and then head to Gastonia for the 7 p.m. event.
RELATED: Physicians call on Trump to cancel Wednesday rally
The North Carolina State Board of Elections says over two million people have cast votes during early voting and with absentee ballots. Early voting began last week in Charlotte-Mecklenburg with strict social distancing guidelines in place at all 33 locations.
County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:
- Mecklenburg County – 32,264 positive cases and 376 related deaths
- Gaston County – 6,881 positive cases and 107 related deaths
- Union County – 5,698 positive cases and 62 related deaths
- Anson County – 702 positive cases and 9 related deaths
- Stanly County – 2,374 positive cases and 57 related deaths
- Cabarrus County – 4,660 positive cases and 87 related deaths
- Rowan County – 3,970 positive cases and 110 related deaths
- Iredell County – 3,619 positive cases and 34 related deaths
- Cleveland County – 2,956 positive cases and 81 related deaths
- Lincoln County – 2,206 positive cases and 16 deaths
- Catawba County – 4,055 positive cases and 59 related deaths
- Alexander County – 741positive cases and 9 death
- Burke County – 2,525 positive cases and 46 related deaths
- Caldwell County – 2,227 positive cases and 19 related deaths
- Wilkes County – 1,587 positive cases and 37 related deaths
- Avery County – 581 positive cases and 0 deaths
