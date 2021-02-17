Coronavirus in NC: 108 deaths are being reported since yesterday while hospitalizations remain level

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released its latest coronavirus statistics on Wednesday.

108 new deaths have been confirmed in the last 24 hours. there are now 10,670 related fatalities.

3,167 more cases have been reported since yesterday raising the state tally to 829,507 confirmed cases. Hospitalizations remained level at 1,954 current patients. This is the first time hospitalizations are below 2,000 since November.

CMS partially returned to in-person learning this week. Middle and high school students will return next Monday.

On Monday CMS Superintendent Earnest Winston said the district was prepared for a return to in-person learning. “I want to take the opportunity to thank everyone from our custodian workers, our bus drivers, our teachers, our principals, it’s been a tremendous day,” Winston said.

Mecklenburg County Health Director Gibbie Harris also spoke on Monday. Harris said the county could stay in groups 1 and 2 and not move to group 3 if they felt they had too many people who still needed to be vaccinated. “The decision was to go ahead and move into Group 3 as we continue to vaccinate groups 1 and 2,” Harris said. Harris said counties have the flexibility to each make that decision.

In Cabarrus County, Grades K-12 were already on the hybrid Plan B, on Tuesday K-3 moved to in-person learning 4 days a week.

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area: