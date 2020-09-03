Coronavirus in NC: 1,656 additional cases reported; hospitalizations remain below 900

The North Carolina Department of Public Health has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Thursday.

1,656 more cases are being reported since yesterday. There are now 172,209 related cases statewide.

The number of patients currently in the hospital is 858. 2,347,837 million tests have been administered so far.

As of Monday, Aug. 31, there have been 145,884 people in North Carolina who have recovered (note: this number is updated every Monday afternoon).

2,803 total deaths have been reported as of Thursday afternoon.

On Tuesday North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper and Health Director Mandy Cohen eased restrictions on pandemic guidelines and moved the state into Phase 2.5.

While gyms will be allowed to re-open, bars will remain closed. Phase 2.5 goes into effect at 5 p.m. on Friday.

Cohen highlighted the decline in ‘COVID-like syndromic cases’ as an ‘encouraging and very positive sign,’ and a big part of the decision in moving to Phase 2.5. The data is defined as the percent of visits to the emergency room for COVID-like illnesses.

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area: