Coronavirus in NC: 1,656 additional cases reported; hospitalizations remain below 900

The North Carolina Department of Public Health has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Thursday.
1,656 more cases are being reported since yesterday. There are now 172,209 related cases statewide.
The number of patients currently in the hospital is 858. 2,347,837 million tests have been administered so far.
As of Monday, Aug. 31, there have been 145,884 people in North Carolina who have recovered (note: this number is updated every Monday afternoon).
2,803 total deaths have been reported as of Thursday afternoon.
On Tuesday North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper and Health Director Mandy Cohen eased restrictions on pandemic guidelines and moved the state into Phase 2.5.
While gyms will be allowed to re-open, bars will remain closed. Phase 2.5 goes into effect at 5 p.m. on Friday.
Cohen highlighted the decline in ‘COVID-like syndromic cases’ as an ‘encouraging and very positive sign,’ and a big part of the decision in moving to Phase 2.5. The data is defined as the percent of visits to the emergency room for COVID-like illnesses.
County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:
- Mecklenburg County – 25,856 positive cases and 301 related deaths
- Gaston County – 4,208 positive cases and 66 related deaths
- Union County – 4,068 positive cases and 52 related deaths
- Anson County – 458 positive cases and 3 related death
- Stanly County – 1,556 positive cases and 31 related deaths
- Cabarrus County – 3,308 positive cases and 54 related deaths
- Rowan County – 2,867 positive cases and 70 related deaths
- Iredell County – 2,423 positive cases and 24 related deaths
- Cleveland County – 1,636 positive cases and 44 related deaths
- Lincoln County – 1,157 positive cases and 13 deaths
- Catawba County – 2,658 positive cases and 47 related deaths
- Alexander County – 427 positive cases and 3 death
- Burke County – 1,874 positive cases and 30 related deaths
- Caldwell County – 1,453 positive cases and 17 related deaths
- Wilkes County – 1,061 positive cases and 25 related deaths
- Avery County – 150 positive cases and 0 deaths
- Watauga County – 471 positive cases and 0 deaths
- Ashe County – 210 positive cases and 1 related death