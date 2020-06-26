Coronavirus in NC: 1,600+ new cases; total passes 58,000; Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released its latest coronavirus statistics on Friday.

State health officials said 1,635 new cases of coronavirus have been reported, an increase from 1,009 on Thursday, adding to a total of 58,818 lab-confirmed cases since the pandemic began.

More than 21,100 tests have been completed in 24 hours. More than 836,700 tests have been completed across North Carolina.

Currently, 892 people are in the hospital due to COVID-19, a slight increase from 891 Thursday.

About 36,920 patients have recovered since Monday, June 22.

A total of 1,303 people have died in North Carolina from COVID-19, NCDHHS said, an increase of 13 people since Thursday, June 25.

Governor Cooper announced this week that the state would ‘pause’ and remain in the Safer At Home Phase 2 status for another three weeks.

Face masks would also be mandatory in public starting Friday, June 26 at 5 p.m.

The numbers we see are a stark warning, and I'm concerned. As we have watched and studied and dissected these numbers in recent weeks, that concern has grown. Since the beginning of this pandemic, I’ve been clear that data and science would lead the way. — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) June 24, 2020

“It’s clear that our numbers will keep us from moving ahead into the next phase of easing restrictions. So today, I’m announcing that North Carolina will pause and continue our Safer At Home Phase 2 for another three weeks,” Gov. Cooper said.

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:

Mecklenburg County – 9,944 positive cases and 144 related deaths

Gaston County – 912 positive cases and 11 related deaths

Union County – 1,066 positive cases and 23 related deaths

Anson County – 119 positive cases and 1 related death

Stanly County – 315 positive cases and 5 related deaths

Cabarrus County – 978 positive cases and 27 related deaths

Rowan County – 1,118 positive cases and 39 related deaths

Iredell County – 672 positive cases and 7 related deaths

Cleveland County – 257 positive cases and 3 related deaths

Lincoln County – 220 positive cases and 0 deaths

Catawba County – 660 positive cases and 10 related deaths

Alexander County – 79 positive cases and 0 deaths

Burke County – 983 positive cases and 18 related deaths

Caldwell County – 348 positive cases and 4 related deaths

Wilkes County – 564 positive cases and 6 related deaths

Avery County – 8 positive cases and 0 deaths

Watauga County – 52 positive cases and 0 deaths

Ashe County – 51 positive cases and 1 related death

