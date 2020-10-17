Coronavirus in NC: Surge in cases continues, 2K+ more on Saturday

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released its latest coronavirus statistics on Saturday.

2,102 more cases and four additional deaths are being reported since yesterday. There are now 243,725 confirmed cases and 3,929 related deaths statewide. 206,471 patients have recovered so far.

Hospitalizations remain high at 1,140 and the infection rate is still higher than where health officials have stated they want it at 6.6., instead of below 5%.

On Friday NCDHHS reported a record number of single day cases for the second straight day with 2,684.

President Trump visited Greenville, North Carolina on Thursday where he held a MAGA rally. Senator Kamala Harris canceled a visit to Charlotte on the same day due to a member of her campaign testing positive for the Virus.

Early voting has begun in the Charlotte Mecklenburg area with major pandemic social distancing guidelines in place. So far nearly 700,000 early voting ballots have been cast throughout the state.

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:

Mecklenburg County – 31,442 positive cases and 374 related deaths

Gaston County – 6,558 positive cases and 104 related deaths

Union County – 5,556 positive cases and 62 related deaths

Anson County – 689 positive cases and 8 related deaths

Stanly County – 2,341 positive cases and 57 related deaths

Cabarrus County – 4,555 positive cases and 82 related deaths

Rowan County – 3,875 positive cases and 110 related deaths

Iredell County – 3,514 positive cases and 34 related deaths

Cleveland County – 2,820 positive cases and 76 related deaths

Lincoln County – 2,122 positive cases and 16 deaths

Catawba County – 3,894 positive cases and 57 related deaths

Alexander County – 671 positive cases and 9 death

Burke County – 2,473 positive cases and 46 related deaths

Caldwell County – 2,150 positive cases and 19 related deaths

Wilkes County – 1,543 positive cases and 36 related deaths

Avery County – 526 positive cases and 0 deaths

