Coronavirus in NC: 1,700+ new cases with 1,100 patients currently in the hospital

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released its latest coronavirus statistics on Tuesday.

1,734 more cases and 3 additional deaths are being reported since yesterday. There are now 234,481 confirmed cases and 3,816 related deaths statewide.

More than 1,100 patients are currently in the hospital and over 3.4 million tests have been administered so far.

On Monday NCDHHS released its latest recovery numbers, which now stand at 206,471.

State Health Secretary Mandy Cohen is set to hold a news conference on Tuesday at 2 p.m. and take questions.

Early voting in Charlotte Mecklenburg begins on Thursday with 33 voting locations.

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:

Mecklenburg County – 30,670 positive cases and 367 related deaths

Gaston County – 6,188 positive cases and 99 related deaths

Union County – 5,405 positive cases and 60 related deaths

Anson County – 675 positive cases and 6 related deaths

Stanly County – 2,280 positive cases and 57 related deaths

Cabarrus County – 4,428 positive cases and 81 related deaths

Rowan County – 3,776 positive cases and 106 related deaths

Iredell County – 3,397 positive cases and 34 related deaths

Cleveland County – 2,706 positive cases and 73 related deaths

Lincoln County – 2,020 positive cases and 16 deaths

Catawba County – 3,6663 positive cases and 55 related deaths

Alexander County – 608 positive cases and 8 death

Burke County – 2,382 positive cases and 43 related deaths

Caldwell County – 2,020 positive cases and 18 related deaths

Wilkes County – 1,465 positive cases and 36 related deaths

Avery County – 473 positive cases and 0 deaths

