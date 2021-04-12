Coronavirus in NC: 1,400+ new cases reported Monday; Here’s a county-by-county breakdown for our area

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released its latest coronavirus statistics on Monday.
1,469 more cases have been reported in the last 24 hours raising the state tally to over 935,000. Hospitalizations currently stand at 904 current patients. The infection rate continues to steadily increase and now stands at 6.9%.
NCDHHS has reported 12,290 related fatalities.
On Monday Publix announced it will also begin distributing the vaccine at its pharmacy locations throughout North Carolina. Also on Monday, Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools begins four days per week of in-person learning for public schools grades 6-12. 23.6% of the total population has been fully vaccinated, 30.1% 18 and older, and 68.2% ages 65 and older.
StarMed announced on Sunday that 9,500 additional vavvine appointments are available this week in Mecklenburg County.
Last week all adults ages 16 and over became eligible for the vaccine.
County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:
- Alexander County – 4,245 positive cases and 83 related deaths
- Anson County – 2,460 positive cases and 55 related deaths
- Avery County – 2,027 positive cases and 20 related deaths
- Burke County – 9,673 positive cases and 148 related deaths
- Cabarrus County – 20,410 positive cases and 247 related deaths
- Caldwell County – 9,066 positive cases and 102 related deaths
- Catawba County – 18,471 positive cases and 295 related deaths
- Cleveland County – 11,017 positive cases and 222 related deaths
- Gaston County – 25,339 positive cases and 407 related deaths
- Iredell County – 17,767 positive cases and 205 related deaths
- Lincoln County – 9,482 positive cases and 80 related deaths
- Mecklenburg County – 105,654 positive cases and 919 related deaths
- Rowan County – 16,028 positive cases and 299 related deaths
- Stanly County – 7,440 positive cases and 112 related deaths
- Union County – 22,916 positive cases and 211 related deaths
- Wilkes County – 6,399 positive cases and 107 related deaths