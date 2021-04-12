Coronavirus in NC: 1,400+ new cases reported Monday; Here’s a county-by-county breakdown for our area

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released its latest coronavirus statistics on Monday.

1,469 more cases have been reported in the last 24 hours raising the state tally to over 935,000. Hospitalizations currently stand at 904 current patients. The infection rate continues to steadily increase and now stands at 6.9%.

NCDHHS has reported 12,290 related fatalities.

On Monday Publix announced it will also begin distributing the vaccine at its pharmacy locations throughout North Carolina. Also on Monday, Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools begins four days per week of in-person learning for public schools grades 6-12. 23.6% of the total population has been fully vaccinated, 30.1% 18 and older, and 68.2% ages 65 and older.

StarMed announced on Sunday that 9,500 additional vavvine appointments are available this week in Mecklenburg County.

Last week all adults ages 16 and over became eligible for the vaccine.

