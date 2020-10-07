Coronavirus in NC: 1,700+ new cases Wednesday. Here’s a county-by-county breakdown

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Wednesday.
1,711 more cases and one additional death are being reported since Tuesday. There are now 222,969 confirmed cases and 3,693 related deaths statewide. Over 192,000 have recovered.
Hospitalizations remain over 1,000 and the infection rate dropped slightly from 7.9 to 6.4, which is still too high, according to North Carolina Health Director Dr. Mandy Cohen.
On Tuesday Governor Roy Cooper announced $35 million in loans to state childcare facilities. “Education and child care have to remain a priority even as we fight this pandemic, and these funds will help child care centers keep welcoming children to safe and caring places,” he said.
NCDHHS also released its latest cluster data. The largest outbreak in Mecklenburg is at a nursing home facility named Accordius Health at Midwood where 29 cases have been confirmed and one death. One childcare facility in Mecklenburg has reported an outbreak. Covenant Day School has seven cases with four students and three faculty all testing positive.
County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:
- Mecklenburg County – 29,829 positive cases and 364 related deaths
- Gaston County – 5,760 positive cases and 92 related deaths
- Union County – 5,186 positive cases and 59 related deaths
- Anson County – 655 positive cases and 6 related deaths
- Stanly County – 2,146 positive cases and 56 related deaths
- Cabarrus County – 4,252 positive cases and 79 related deaths
- Rowan County – 3,635 positive cases and 104 related deaths
- Iredell County – 3,246 positive cases and 33 related deaths
- Cleveland County – 2,514 positive cases and 72 related deaths
- Lincoln County – 1,857 positive cases and 15 deaths
- Catawba County – 3,446 positive cases and 55 related deaths
- Alexander County – 571 positive cases and 8 death
- Burke County – 2,266 positive cases and 43 related deaths
- Caldwell County – 1,847 positive cases and 18 related deaths
- Wilkes County – 1,346 positive cases and 35 related deaths
- Avery County – 435 positive cases and 0 deaths
- Watauga County – 1,095 positive cases and 2 death
- Ashe County – 294 positive cases and 1 related death