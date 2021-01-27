Coronavirus in NC: 139 more deaths on Wednesday as daily cases exceed 5,500

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Wednesday.

5,587 more cases are being reported since yesterday raising the state tally to slightly more than 733,000. Hospitalizations remain level at 3,305 current patients. The infection rate remains level at 11.1%. 139 additional deaths were reported on Wednesday. there are now 8,915 related fatalities.

Multiple events are taking place on Wednesday including a 2 p.m. Governor Cooper COVID update as well as a White House COVID Task Force briefing at 11 a.m. President Biden has said he now expects to distribute vaccines for 300 million Americans by the end of the summer.

Vaccines were a heavy topic on Tuesday. On Tuesday Health Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen described the process between the state, the federal government, and local distributors as an ‘unstable environment.’ Mecklenburg County Health Director Gibbie Harris said the county is maximizing efforts to make sure every vaccine dose is distributed but is concerned about a contagious strain of the virus. the first case detected in the state was last week in Mecklenburg.

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area: