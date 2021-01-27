Coronavirus in NC: 139 more deaths on Wednesday as daily cases exceed 5,500

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Wednesday.
5,587 more cases are being reported since yesterday raising the state tally to slightly more than 733,000. Hospitalizations remain level at 3,305 current patients. The infection rate remains level at 11.1%. 139 additional deaths were reported on Wednesday. there are now 8,915 related fatalities.
Multiple events are taking place on Wednesday including a 2 p.m. Governor Cooper COVID update as well as a White House COVID Task Force briefing at 11 a.m. President Biden has said he now expects to distribute vaccines for 300 million Americans by the end of the summer.
Vaccines were a heavy topic on Tuesday. On Tuesday Health Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen described the process between the state, the federal government, and local distributors as an ‘unstable environment.’ Mecklenburg County Health Director Gibbie Harris said the county is maximizing efforts to make sure every vaccine dose is distributed but is concerned about a contagious strain of the virus. the first case detected in the state was last week in Mecklenburg.
County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:
- Alexander County – 3,433 positive cases and 58 related deaths
- Anson County – 1,975 positive cases and 41 related deaths
- Avery County – 1,664 positive cases and 16 related deaths
- Burke County – 8,279 positive cases and 105 related deaths
- Cabarrus County – 15,533 positive cases and 187 related deaths
- Caldwell County – 7,700 positive cases and 38 related deaths
- Catawba County – 15,114 positive cases and 229 related deaths
- Cleveland County – 9,127 positive cases and 177 related deaths
- Gaston County – 20,826 positive cases and 313 related deaths
- Iredell County – 13,649 positive cases and 141 related deaths
- Lincoln County – 7,601 positive cases and 49 related deaths
- Mecklenburg County – 83,816 positive cases and 741 related deaths
- Rowan County – 12,602 positive cases and 240 related deaths
- Stanly County – 5,840 positive cases and 92 related deaths
- Union County – 17,746 positive cases and 142 related deaths
- Wilkes County – 5,206 positive cases and 90 related deaths