Coronavirus in NC: 139 additional deaths reported Thursday; state nears 700,000 total cases

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released its latest coronavirus statistics on Thursday.
NCDHHS said 139 additional deaths were recorded raising the total to 8,399 related fatalities.
Hospitalizations continued to fall and now currently stand at 3,666 current patients.
7,187 new cases are being reported since Wednesday, raising the state tally to 698,099 confirmed cases. The infection rate dropped to 10.3 percent.
Mecklenburg County Public Health announced it will be opening additional appointments Thursday for the first three weeks of February for Groups 1 and 2 based on anticipated vaccine supply, but a high volume of callers and website traffic clogged attempts to schedule them.
North Carolina’s Department of Public Safety announced on Wednesday it has received about 1,000 doses of Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine for inmates and prison staff.
County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:
- Alexander County – 3,316 positive cases and 42 related deaths
- Anson County – 1,861 positive cases and 40 related deaths
- Avery County – 1,618 positive cases and 16 related deaths
- Burke County – 7,864 positive cases and 100 related deaths
- Cabarrus County – 14,724 positive cases and 179 related deaths
- Caldwell County – 7,390 positive cases and 31 related deaths
- Catawba County – 14,398 positive cases and 213 related deaths
- Cleveland County – 8,767 positive cases and 173 related deaths
- Gaston County – 20,000 positive cases and 295 related deaths
- Iredell County – 12,749 positive cases and 140 related deaths
- Lincoln County – 7,229 positive cases and 43 related deaths
- Mecklenburg County – 79,436 positive cases and 700 related deaths
- Rowan County – 11,977 positive cases and 224 related deaths
- Stanly County – 5,602 positive cases and 92 related deaths
- Union County – 16,804 positive cases and 134 related deaths
- Wilkes County – 4,964 positive cases and 86 related deaths