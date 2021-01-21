Coronavirus in NC: 139 additional deaths reported Thursday; state nears 700,000 total cases

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released its latest coronavirus statistics on Thursday.

NCDHHS said 139 additional deaths were recorded raising the total to 8,399 related fatalities.

Hospitalizations continued to fall and now currently stand at 3,666 current patients.

7,187 new cases are being reported since Wednesday, raising the state tally to 698,099 confirmed cases. The infection rate dropped to 10.3 percent.

Mecklenburg County Public Health announced it will be opening additional appointments Thursday for the first three weeks of February for Groups 1 and 2 based on anticipated vaccine supply, but a high volume of callers and website traffic clogged attempts to schedule them.

North Carolina’s Department of Public Safety announced on Wednesday it has received about 1,000 doses of Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine for inmates and prison staff.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area: