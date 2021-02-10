Coronavirus in NC: 135 deaths reported Wednesday; Hospitalizations keep falling

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Wednesday.

135 more deaths were reported on Wednesday and there are now 10,181 related fatalities. Hospitalizations continue to fall and now stand at 2,291 current patients. The numbers have been on a steady decline since January 13.

3,833 more cases have been confirmed over the last 24 hours. There have now been 805,898 cases statewide.

The infection rate stands at 7.9%.

Governor Roy Cooper will provide rare back-to-back COVID-19 Task Force briefings, the second coming at 2 p.m. on Wednesday from the Emergency Operations Center in Raleigh. Education and vaccine groups are expected to be discussed. Currently only groups 1 and 2 are eligible for the vaccine. Group 3 is huge and includes government employees, police and fire, and teachers, among others.

On Wednesday Cooper signed a COVID-19 relief bill into law that includes an investment of federal funds for critical areas.

On Tuesday Cooper and the state’s Health Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said the private sector will start to be utilized for vaccine distribution including about 300 Walgreens locations and that they are already taking appointments. The vaccine supply will not come from the state, but rather from the federal government allocation.

Cohen said there are still numbers in the thousands

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area: