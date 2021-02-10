Coronavirus in NC: 135 deaths reported Wednesday; Hospitalizations keep falling

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Wednesday.
135 more deaths were reported on Wednesday and there are now 10,181 related fatalities. Hospitalizations continue to fall and now stand at 2,291 current patients. The numbers have been on a steady decline since January 13.
3,833 more cases have been confirmed over the last 24 hours. There have now been 805,898 cases statewide.
The infection rate stands at 7.9%.
Governor Roy Cooper will provide rare back-to-back COVID-19 Task Force briefings, the second coming at 2 p.m. on Wednesday from the Emergency Operations Center in Raleigh. Education and vaccine groups are expected to be discussed. Currently only groups 1 and 2 are eligible for the vaccine. Group 3 is huge and includes government employees, police and fire, and teachers, among others.
On Wednesday Cooper signed a COVID-19 relief bill into law that includes an investment of federal funds for critical areas.
On Tuesday Cooper and the state’s Health Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said the private sector will start to be utilized for vaccine distribution including about 300 Walgreens locations and that they are already taking appointments. The vaccine supply will not come from the state, but rather from the federal government allocation.
Cohen said there are still numbers in the thousands
County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:
- Alexander County – 3,685 positive cases and 66 related deaths
- Anson County – 2,153 positive cases and 46 related deaths
- Avery County – 1,747 positive cases and 18 related deaths
- Burke County – 8,709 positive cases and 116 related deaths
- Cabarrus County – 17,132 positive cases and 208 related deaths
- Caldwell County – 8,237 positive cases and 60 related deaths
- Catawba County – 16,507 positive cases and 255 related deaths
- Cleveland County – 9,649 positive cases and 203 related deaths
- Gaston County – 22,301 positive cases and 345 related deaths
- Iredell County – 15,286 positive cases and 169 related deaths
- Lincoln County – 8,267 positive cases and 57 related deaths
- Mecklenburg County – 90,768 positive cases and 795 related deaths
- Rowan County – 13,862 positive cases and 258 related deaths
- Stanly County – 6,287 positive cases and 103 related deaths
- Union County – 19,305 positive cases and 168 related deaths
- Wilkes County – 5,687 positive cases and 92 related deaths