Coronavirus in NC: 868 more cases on Monday; here’s a county-by-county-breakdown

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Monday.
The positive tests percentage remained flat at 5.3.
868 more cases and two additional deaths were reported on Monday. There are now 208,248 confirmed cases and 3,445 related deaths statewide.
897 patients are currently in the hospital and nearly three million tests have been administered so far.
Last week the state announced that large outdoor venues with over 10,000 capacity, such as Bank of America Stadium and Charlotte Motor Speedway, can re-open with limited capacity.
The latest recovery data will be released later this afternoon.
County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:
- Mecklenburg County – 28,774 positive cases and 352 related deaths
- Gaston County – 5,181 positive cases and 84 related deaths
- Union County – 4,834 positive cases and 59 related deaths
- Anson County – 605 positive cases and 4 related deaths
- Stanly County – 1,982 positive cases and 56 related deaths
- Cabarrus County – 4,031 positive cases and 69 related deaths
- Rowan County – 3,388 positive cases and 97 related deaths
- Iredell County – 3,089 positive cases and 32 related deaths
- Cleveland County – 2,242 positive cases and 63 related deaths
- Lincoln County – 1,653 positive cases and 14 deaths
- Catawba County – 3,188 positive cases and 52 related deaths
- Alexander County – 528 positive cases and 7 death
- Burke County – 2,127 positive cases and 38 related deaths
- Caldwell County – 1,672 positive cases and 18 related deaths
- Wilkes County – 1,243 positive cases and 33 related deaths
- Avery County – 359 positive cases and 0 deaths
- Watauga County – 852 positive cases and 1 death
- Ashe County – 269 positive cases and 1 related death
