Coronavirus in NC: 868 more cases on Monday; here’s a county-by-county-breakdown

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Monday.

The positive tests percentage remained flat at 5.3.

868 more cases and two additional deaths were reported on Monday. There are now 208,248 confirmed cases and 3,445 related deaths statewide.

897 patients are currently in the hospital and nearly three million tests have been administered so far.

Last week the state announced that large outdoor venues with over 10,000 capacity, such as Bank of America Stadium and Charlotte Motor Speedway, can re-open with limited capacity.

The latest recovery data will be released later this afternoon.

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:

Mecklenburg County – 28,774 positive cases and 352 related deaths

Gaston County – 5,181 positive cases and 84 related deaths

Union County – 4,834 positive cases and 59 related deaths

Anson County – 605 positive cases and 4 related deaths

Stanly County – 1,982 positive cases and 56 related deaths

Cabarrus County – 4,031 positive cases and 69 related deaths

Rowan County – 3,388 positive cases and 97 related deaths

Iredell County – 3,089 positive cases and 32 related deaths

Cleveland County – 2,242 positive cases and 63 related deaths

Lincoln County – 1,653 positive cases and 14 deaths

Catawba County – 3,188 positive cases and 52 related deaths

Alexander County – 528 positive cases and 7 death

Burke County – 2,127 positive cases and 38 related deaths

Caldwell County – 1,672 positive cases and 18 related deaths

Wilkes County – 1,243 positive cases and 33 related deaths

Avery County – 359 positive cases and 0 deaths

Watauga County – 852 positive cases and 1 death

Ashe County – 269 positive cases and 1 related death

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android