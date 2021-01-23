Coronavirus in NC: 122 more deaths reported on Saturday

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Saturday.

A sobering 122 additional fatalities were reported on Saturday. there are now 8,586 related deaths statewide. Hospitalizations continued to drop and now stand at 3,416 patients. 7,181 cases are being reported since yesterday raising the state tally to just under 713,000. Positive tests stood at 10.9, last reported on Thursday.

NCDHHS is also reporting that the first identified case of a potent COVID-19 variant originally discovered in the UK has been detected in Mecklenburg County.

“While expected, identification of this COVID-19 variant in North Carolina is concerning, especially at the same time as we are already seeing very high numbers of cases,” said NCDHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen, MD. “It is more important than ever to practice the 3Ws.”

The sample of the B.1.1.7 variant was detected in an adult patient in Mecklenburg County by Mako Medical Laboratories.

197 cases of the variant have been confirmed in the U.S. so far. 21 states have so far reported a patient testing positive for the variant.

The variant was detected in October in the United Kingdom and concerns mounted over the severity of the variant, and if perhaps it was possibly more lethal.

No additional information was provided on the patient who tested positive.

Vaccine distribution continues with statewide, large-scale events ongoing including in and around Mecklenburg County. Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are currently being distributed to residents ages 65 and older and those who are below that age criteria with underlying health conditions. Johnson & Johnson is awaiting approval for its vaccine, which is said to be just one dose and only needs to be refrigerated, as opposed to the others that need a much colder climate to be stored in.

Currently, North Carolina is in a modified stay-at-home order meaning between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., residents are encouraged to not travel unless absolutely necessary. Businesses are required to end alcohol sales at 9 p.m.

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area: