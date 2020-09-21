Coronavirus in NC: Rate of infection rises to 5.6%

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Monday.
The rate of infection, or positive test percentage, rose from an September low of 4.6 to 5.4.
800 more cases and four additional deaths are being reported since yesterday. There are now 194,381 confirmed cases and 3,247 related deaths statewide.
885 patients are currently in the hospital and over 2.8 million tests have been administered so far.
Last week Gov. Roy Cooper announced that public schools will now be allowed to return to Option A, which allows for full in-person instruction, beginning on October 5. The option will only be applicable under grades K-5, and not 6-12.
School districts will still be allowed to follow partial in-person instruction under Option B or full remote learning under Option C.
Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools started the year fully remote, and then switched to partial in-person instruction. Superintendent Earnest Winston said Thursday night following a CMS Board of Education meeting that the district will, in phases, activate Option A but has not yet announced a timeline.
County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:
- Mecklenburg County – 27,586 positive cases and 341 related deaths
- Gaston County – 4,861 positive cases and 75 related deaths
- Union County – 4,581 positive cases and 58 related deaths
- Anson County – 553 positive cases and 4 related deaths
- Stanly County – 1,814 positive cases and 56 related deaths
- Cabarrus County – 3,770 positive cases and 61 related deaths
- Rowan County – 3,194 positive cases and 87 related deaths
- Iredell County – 2,683 positive cases and 27 related deaths
- Cleveland County – 2,040 positive cases and 60 related deaths
- Lincoln County – 1,473 positive cases and 14 deaths
- Catawba County – 2,987 positive cases and 51 related deaths
- Alexander County – 488 positive cases and 5 death
- Burke County – 2,031 positive cases and 35 related deaths
- Caldwell County – 1,571 positive cases and 18 related deaths
- Wilkes County – 1,160 positive cases and 32 related deaths
- Avery County – 325 positive cases and 0 deaths
- Watauga County – 595 positive cases and 1 death
- Ashe County – 251 positive cases and 1 related death
