Coronavirus in NC: Rate of infection rises to 5.6%

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Monday.

The rate of infection, or positive test percentage, rose from an September low of 4.6 to 5.4.

800 more cases and four additional deaths are being reported since yesterday. There are now 194,381 confirmed cases and 3,247 related deaths statewide.

885 patients are currently in the hospital and over 2.8 million tests have been administered so far.

Last week Gov. Roy Cooper announced that public schools will now be allowed to return to Option A, which allows for full in-person instruction, beginning on October 5. The option will only be applicable under grades K-5, and not 6-12.

School districts will still be allowed to follow partial in-person instruction under Option B or full remote learning under Option C.

Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools started the year fully remote, and then switched to partial in-person instruction. Superintendent Earnest Winston said Thursday night following a CMS Board of Education meeting that the district will, in phases, activate Option A but has not yet announced a timeline.

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:

Mecklenburg County – 27,586 positive cases and 341 related deaths

Gaston County – 4,861 positive cases and 75 related deaths

Union County – 4,581 positive cases and 58 related deaths

Anson County – 553 positive cases and 4 related deaths

Stanly County – 1,814 positive cases and 56 related deaths

Cabarrus County – 3,770 positive cases and 61 related deaths

Rowan County – 3,194 positive cases and 87 related deaths

Iredell County – 2,683 positive cases and 27 related deaths

Cleveland County – 2,040 positive cases and 60 related deaths

Lincoln County – 1,473 positive cases and 14 deaths

Catawba County – 2,987 positive cases and 51 related deaths

Alexander County – 488 positive cases and 5 death

Burke County – 2,031 positive cases and 35 related deaths

Caldwell County – 1,571 positive cases and 18 related deaths

Wilkes County – 1,160 positive cases and 32 related deaths

Avery County – 325 positive cases and 0 deaths

Watauga County – 595 positive cases and 1 death

Ashe County – 251 positive cases and 1 related death

