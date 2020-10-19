Coronavirus in NC: 1,144 new cases reported Monday; hospitalizations remain high

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released its latest coronavirus statistics on Monday.

1,144 more cases are being reported since yesterday. There are now 247,172 confirmed cases and 3,939 related deaths statewide. At least 206,471 patients have recovered so far.

Hospitalizations remain high at 1,142 and the infection rate is still higher than where health officials have stated they want it at 5.7, instead of below 5%.

Last Friday, NCDHHS reported a record number of single day cases for the second straight day with 2,684.

President Trump visited Greenville, North Carolina on Thursday where he held a MAGA rally. Senator Kamala Harris canceled a visit to Charlotte on the same day due to a member of her campaign testing positive for the Virus. Both are scheduled to be near Charlotte this Wednesday.

Early voting has begun in the Charlotte Mecklenburg area with major pandemic social distancing guidelines in place. So far, over 940,000 early voting ballots have been cast throughout the state.

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:

Mecklenburg County – 31,820 positive cases and 376 related deaths

Gaston County – 6,721 positive cases and 104 related deaths

Union County – 5,616 positive cases and 62 related deaths

Anson County – 696 positive cases and 8 related deaths

Stanly County – 2,370 positive cases and 57 related deaths

Cabarrus County – 4,607 positive cases and 82 related deaths

Rowan County – 3,927 positive cases and 110 related deaths

Iredell County – 3,559 positive cases and 34 related deaths

Cleveland County – 2,864 positive cases and 76 related deaths

Lincoln County – 2,164 positive cases and 16 deaths

Catawba County – 3,952 positive cases and 57 related deaths

Alexander County – 706 positive cases and 9 death

Burke County – 2,503 positive cases and 46 related deaths

Caldwell County – 2,191 positive cases and 19 related deaths

Wilkes County – 1,566 positive cases and 36 related deaths

Avery County – 574 positive cases and 0 deaths

