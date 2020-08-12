Coronavirus in NC: 1,100+ new positive cases reported in 24 hours; Number of total cases near 140,000

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – In North Carolina, about 1,062 people are currently hospitalized with the coronavirus, as of 2:20 p.m. Wednesday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Within 24 hours, 1,166 people have tested positive for COVID-19, an increase from 1,051 reported on Tuesday, August 11.

The state reported that 5,307 hospital beds are currently available and staffed. 14,211 are in use. 5,791 are either unreported or unstaffed.

There have been 1,823,283 coronavirus tests completed. NCDHHS reports that 6% of those tests have been positive.

The cumulative number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina is at least 139,061, and 2,249 people have died.

As of Monday, Aug. 10, there have been 116,969 people in North Carolina who have recovered (note: this number is updated every Monday afternoon).

From the beginning of March to the end of June, NC health officials reported 64,670 total COVID-19 cases. Throughout July, North Carolina saw a rise of 57,478 cases.

Mecklenburg County officials said on Wednesday they are cautiously optimistic with the direction the county is headed in. “The decline has happened slowly over the last couple of weeks,” county health director Gibbie Harris said during a news conference on Wednesday. “The last seven days we’ve seen a decrease in hospitalizations and the numbers are moving in the direction we want them to move.” Harris said the numbers are still not where they need to be.

CMS starts classes virtually on Monday.

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:

Mecklenburg County – 22,612 positive cases and 243 related deaths

Gaston County – 3,392 positive cases and 55 related deaths

Union County – 3,170 positive cases and 43 related deaths

Anson County – 339 positive cases and 3 related death

Stanly County – 1,103 positive cases and 31 related deaths

Cabarrus County – 2,681 positive cases and 50 related deaths

Rowan County – 2,248 positive cases and 49 related deaths

Iredell County – 1,898 positive cases and 17 related deaths

Cleveland County – 1,217 positive cases and 22 related deaths

Lincoln County – 869 positive cases and 10 deaths

Catawba County – 2,180 positive cases and 28 related deaths

Alexander County – 314 positive cases and 2 death

Burke County – 1,676 positive cases and 26 related deaths

Caldwell County – 1,234 positive cases and 11 related deaths

Wilkes County – 852 positive cases and 12 related deaths

Avery County – 93 positive cases and 0 deaths

Watauga County – 301 positive cases and 0 deaths

Ashe County – 166 positive cases and 1 related death

