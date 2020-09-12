Coronavirus in NC: Rate of infections falls while 1,454 new cases are reported by NCDHHS

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released the latest coronavirus statistics on Saturday.

1,454 more cases and 24 additional deaths are being reported since yesterday. There are now 183,740 confirmed cases and 3,047 related deaths statewide. North Carolina eclipsed 3,000 total fatalities on Friday.

The rate of infection is now 5.2 percent and currently 870 patients are in the hospital. Just under 18,000 more tests have been reported since yesterday.

On Friday NCDHHS releases its latest outbreaks data. Mecklenburg Health & Rehabilitation Center, a nursing home in southwest Charlotte, was the worst with 115 total cases among staff and residents and 14 coronavirus deaths.

A majority of Americans ages 18 through 34 — 56% — say they have at least sometimes felt isolated in the past month, compared with about 4 in 10 older Americans, according to the latest COVID Response Tracking Study conducted by NORC at the University of Chicago. Twenty-five percent of young adults rate their mental health as fair or poor, compared with 13% of older adults, while 56% of older adults say their mental health is excellent or very good, compared with just 39% of young adults.

In the midst of the pandemic, young adults are navigating life transitions such as starting college and finding jobs, all without being able to experience normal social activities that might be especially essential for people who are less likely to have already married and started their own families. Some young people are just beginning their adult lives amid a recession, and older members of the group are already experiencing their second.

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:

Mecklenburg County – 26,781 positive cases and 331 related deaths

Gaston County – 4,515 positive cases and 69 related deaths

Union County – 4,323 positive cases and 56 related deaths

Anson County – 4505positive cases and 3 related death

Stanly County – 1,705 positive cases and 52 related deaths

Cabarrus County – 3,565 positive cases and 57 related deaths

Rowan County – 3,020 positive cases and 79 related deaths

Iredell County – 2,536 positive cases and 25 related deaths

Cleveland County – 1,813 positive cases and 52 related deaths

Lincoln County – 1,334 positive cases and 13 deaths

Catawba County – 2,804 positive cases and 48 related deaths

Alexander County – 471 positive cases and 3 death

Burke County – 1,959 positive cases and 33 related deaths

Caldwell County – 1,516 positive cases and 17 related deaths

Wilkes County – 1,102 positive cases and 28 related deaths

Avery County – 258 positive cases and 0 deaths

Watauga County – 514 positive cases and 0 deaths

Ashe County – 240 positive cases and 1 related death

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

