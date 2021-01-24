Coronavirus in NC: 109 more deaths as hospitalizations and daily cases drop Sunday

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released its latest coronavirus statistics on Sunday.

109 additional deaths have been reported over the last 24 hours. There are now 8,695 related fatalities statewide.

Hospitalizations continue to drastically fall with 3,303 current patients. Last week more than 3,900 had been hospitalized. As last reported on Friday, the infection rate stands at 10.5%.

6,096 more cases are being reported since yesterday. The state total now stands at just under 719,000 confirmed cases.

On Saturday the first confirmed case of the contagious COVID-19 variant B.1.1.7 was detected in Mecklenburg County in an adult male.

U.S. hospital intensive care units in many parts of the country are straining to handle record numbers of COVID-19 patients. These hospital units take care of the sickest of the sick. Some are running out of space and supplies, while scrambling to pay the soaring rates of temporary traveling nurses.

Hundreds of ICUs are struggling at the same time, with many clustered in the South and West. An Associated Press analysis shows that since November, the share of U.S. hospitals nearing the breaking point has doubled. More than 40% of Americans live in areas running out of ICU beds. Experts say sustained surges can jeopardize the quality of care in ICUs.

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:

Alexander County – 3,369 positive cases and 54 related deaths

Anson County – 1,929 positive cases and 40 related deaths

Avery County – 1,640 positive cases and 16 related deaths

Burke County – 8,151 positive cases and 102 related deaths

Cabarrus County – 15,239 positive cases and 187 related deaths

Caldwell County – 7,595 positive cases and 34 related deaths

Catawba County – 14,889 positive cases and 227 related deaths

Cleveland County – 8,979 positive cases and 175 related deaths

Gaston County – 20,549 positive cases and 304 related deaths

Iredell County – 13,305 positive cases and 141 related deaths

Lincoln County – 7,451 positive cases and 43 related deaths

Mecklenburg County – 81,875 positive cases and 719 related deaths

Rowan County – 12,301 positive cases and 236 related deaths

Stanly County – 5,738 positive cases and 92 related deaths

Union County – 17,337 positive cases and 139 related deaths

Wilkes County – 5,108 positive cases and 87 related deaths

The AP contributed to this article.