Coronavirus in NC: 1,000+ new positive cases reported in 24 hours; Number of total cases over 137,000

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – In North Carolina, about 1,122 people are currently hospitalized with the coronavirus, as of 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Within 24 hours, 1,051 people have tested positive for COVID-19, an increase from 626 reported on Monday. Yesterday’s numbers marked the lowest single-day recorded since June 23, 2020.

The state reported that 5,789 hospital beds are currently available and staffed. 13,711 are in use. 5,809 are either unreported or unstaffed.

There have been 2,017,498 coronavirus tests completed. NCDHHS reports that 6% of those tests have been positive.

The cumulative number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina is at least 137,895, and 2,204 people have died.

As of Monday, Aug. 10, there have been 116,969 people in North Carolina who have recovered (note: this number is updated every Monday afternoon).

From the beginning of March to the end of June, NC health officials reported 64,670 total COVID-19 cases. Throughout July, North Carolina saw a rise of 57,478 cases.

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:

Mecklenburg County – 22,462 positive cases and 233 related deaths

Gaston County – 3,358 positive cases and 52 related deaths

Union County – 3,141 positive cases and 43 related deaths

Anson County – 332 positive cases and 3 related death

Stanly County – 1,089 positive cases and 26 related deaths

Cabarrus County – 2,655 positive cases and 50 related deaths

Rowan County – 2,220 positive cases and 48 related deaths

Iredell County – 1,879 positive cases and 17 related deaths

Cleveland County – 1,208 positive cases and 22 related deaths

Lincoln County – 858 positive cases and 9 deaths

Catawba County – 2,141 positive cases and 28 related deaths

Alexander County – 312 positive cases and 2 death

Burke County – 1,677 positive cases and 26 related deaths

Caldwell County – 1,221 positive cases and 11 related deaths

Wilkes County – 843 positive cases and 12 related deaths

Avery County – 99 positive cases and 0 deaths

Watauga County – 294 positive cases and 0 deaths

Ashe County – 165 positive cases and 1 related death

Mecklenburg County, the highest positive case count in the state, said Tuesday that 3 out of 4 cases were in adults ages 20-59 and that about 3 in 10 cases are Hispanic.

County health leaders said they’ve seen a slight decrease in positive cases.

Out of the 233 related deaths in Charlotte-Mecklenburg, nearly all were in adults over the age of 60. Only four deaths have been recorded in adults ages 20 to 39.

The NC Department of Health and Human Services also reported the first case of a dog with SARS-CoV-2, a virus that causes COVID-19 in humans. The dog died from the virus, and the dog’s family reported that a family member had previously contracted coronavirus.