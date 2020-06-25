Coronavirus in NC: 1,000+ new cases; total passes 57,000; Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released its latest coronavirus statistics on Thursday.

State health officials said 1,009 new cases of coronavirus have been reported, a decrease from 1,721 on Wednesday, adding to a total of 57,183 lab-confirmed cases since the pandemic began.

Nearly 20,000 tests have been completed in 24 hours. More than 811,200 tests have been completed across North Carolina.

Currently, 891 people are in the hospital due to COVID-19, a decrease from 906 Wednesday.

About 36,920 patients have recovered since Monday, June 22.

A total of 1,290 people have died in North Carolina from COVID-19, NCDHHS said.

Governor Cooper announced on Wednesday that the state would ‘pause’ and remain in the Safer At Home Phase 2 status for another three weeks and face masks would be mandatory in public.

It’s clear that our numbers will keep us from moving ahead into the next phase of easing restrictions. So today, I'm announcing that North Carolina will pause and continue our Safer At Home Phase 2 for another three weeks. — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) June 24, 2020

“It’s clear that our numbers will keep us from moving ahead into the next phase of easing restrictions. So today, I’m announcing that North Carolina will pause and continue our Safer At Home Phase 2 for another three weeks,” Gov. Cooper said.

Cooper also said that residents in North Carolina will now be required to wear face masks while out in public. This will go into effect on Friday, June 26 at 5 p.m.

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:

Mecklenburg County – 9,614 positive cases and 144 related deaths

Gaston County – 869 positive cases and 11 related deaths

Union County – 1,042 positive cases and 23 related deaths

Anson County – 115 positive cases and 1 related death

Stanly County – 308 positive cases and 5 related deaths

Cabarrus County – 936 positive cases and 27 related deaths

Rowan County – 1,088 positive cases and 38 related deaths

Iredell County – 624 positive cases and 7 related deaths

Cleveland County – 248 positive cases and 3 related deaths

Lincoln County – 208 positive cases and 0 deaths

Catawba County – 641 positive cases and 10 related deaths

Alexander County – 76 positive cases and 0 deaths

Burke County – 954 positive cases and 17 related deaths

Caldwell County – 335 positive cases and 4 related deaths

Wilkes County – 561 positive cases and 6 related deaths

Avery County – 8 positive cases and 0 deaths

Watauga County – 51 positive cases and 0 deaths

Ashe County – 50 positive cases and 1 related death

