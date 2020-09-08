Coronavirus in NC: Positive daily cases fall below 750 Tuesday; lowest number reported in 3 weeks

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Tuesday.

Within 24 hours, NCDHHS reported 716 people tested positive for COVID-19, the lowest number of daily cases reported since August 17 and a decrease from 1,018 reported on Monday.

Hospitalizations rose slightly from Sunday and there are now 827 patients in the hospital.

According to state health officials, there is now a total of 178,977 COVID-19 lab-confirmed cases.

Recovery numbers were reported late Monday afternoon, as they are each week. 156,652 patients have recovered so far. The positive test percentage remained flat at 6.2.

12 additional deaths were reported on Tuesday, raising the state total to just under 3,000 at 2,909.

LabCorp said on Tuesday they are launching a combined test for COVID-19, the flu, and RSV. RSV is a respiratory virus. The clinical lab has also submitted to the FDA an at-home test kit version, which has not yet been authorized. LabCorp is headquartered in Burlington, North Carolina.

On Monday, NCDHHS said a delay in hospitalization data being reported to them was the reason there was such a low number. Under 800 patients were reported to be in the hospital, the first time the number dipped under 800 in more than two months.

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:

Mecklenburg County – 26,363 positive cases and 318 related deaths

Gaston County – 4,348 positive cases and 67 related deaths

Union County – 4,193 positive cases and 52 related deaths

Anson County – 483 positive cases and 3 related death

Stanly County – 1,628 positive cases and 52 related deaths

Cabarrus County – 3,445 positive cases and 56 related deaths

Rowan County – 2,962 positive cases and 78 related deaths

Iredell County – 2,499 positive cases and 24 related deaths

Cleveland County – 1,717 positive cases and 50 related deaths

Lincoln County – 1,235 positive cases and 13 deaths

Catawba County – 2,734 positive cases and 47 related deaths

Alexander County – 446 positive cases and 3 death

Burke County – 1,928 positive cases and 31 related deaths

Caldwell County – 1,485 positive cases and 17 related deaths

Wilkes County – 1,083 positive cases and 26 related deaths

Avery County – 224 positive cases and 0 deaths

Watauga County – 498 positive cases and 0 deaths

Ashe County – 229 positive cases and 1 related death

