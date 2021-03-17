Cooper warns of spike in contagious COVID-19 variants as NC administers over 3.4 million vaccine doses

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – On Wednesday, Gov. Roy Cooper warned the public to be cautious of contagious COVID-19 variants they are seeing increase in NC as the state hits a major coronavirus vaccination benchmark.

“Our COVID-19 numbers have remained relatively low and stable in recent weeks. While our trends look good, we’re still keeping a watchful and concerned eye on the more contagious COVID-19 variants we are seeing increasing in our state,” Gov. Cooper said. “Health experts tell us these variants spread more easily and can make us even sicker. We need to wear our masks, take this seriously and act responsibly. We’ll continue emphasizing prevention even as we focus our priority on distributing vaccines in a way that’s fast and fair.”

Gov. Cooper said North Carolina continues to succeed in getting shots off shelves and into arms. As of Wednesday morning, the state administered over 3.4 million doses, and 25.7 percent of adults 18 and older have had at least one shot, and 16.5 percent have been fully vaccinated.

North Carolina has also seen significant progress with its efforts on equity in vaccine distribution with an increase in the percentages of vaccines going to people who are Black and Hispanic to get closer to the make-up of the population.

“Today, the CDC released a report that puts North Carolina in the top 10 states in the nation for equitable vaccine distribution. That’s fair,” Cooper said. “There’s still more work to be done in reaching underserved communities. And I want to thank providers, community organizations, and others who are helping us expand access to vaccines.”

On Wednesday, North Carolina expanded vaccine eligibility to even more people. Anyone with a medical condition that puts them at high-risk of severe illness is now eligible as are people in some additional congregate living settings.

Other members of Group 4, including other non-frontline essential workers and other people in close group living settings, will be eligible starting April 7.

As of Wednesday, North Carolina has had 889,310 cases; 1,999 new cases reported since Tuesday; 1,002 people in the hospital; and, sadly, 11,757 people who have died. “We continue to send our prayers to those who have lost loved ones and those who are battling this virus,” Cooper said.