Cooper signs Executive Order addressing disparities in communities of color intensified by COVID-19

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Gov. Roy Cooper announced on Thursday he has signed a new Executive Order (No. 143) to address disparities in communities of color that are being highlighted and intensified by the COVID-19 pandemic.

This Order moves North Carolina forward in several areas.

First, it creates the Andrea Harris Social, Economic, Environmental and Health Equity Task Force to address long-term disparities. Andrea Harris dedicated her life to eliminating disparities in North Carolina. She fought for social, economic and racial equity.

“We lost Andrea a few weeks ago, and our state will miss her advocacy and her action. Naming this task force in her honor is a way to carry on her mission,” Gov. Cooper said.

The task force will focus on five areas: access to health care; patient engagement in health care settings; economic opportunities in business development and employment; environmental justice and inclusion; and education.

“Our Department of Administration Secretary Machelle Sanders will lead the group. Secretary Sanders is a strong leader, an accomplished businesswoman and a fierce advocate for all North Carolinians. I am excited she is going to take this on,” Gov. Cooper said.

Cooper went on to say on Thursday, “I want to be clear – there is nothing inherent to black or brown people that makes them more susceptible to severe COVID-19 illness. The data should not be used to further racism or fear…The disparity is because people of color have historically had less access to healthcare, housing, economic opportunity and more. This virus is exploiting those inequalities and it’s up to us to do something about it.”

In North Carolina, African Americans make up approximately 22 percent of the population. But as of June 1, they account for 30 percent of the confirmed COVID-19 cases and 34 percent of COVID-19 deaths

LatinX people are just 10 percent of the population, yet they make up 39 percent of COVID-19 confirmed cases. “These statistics are alarming, and they are not acceptable,” Cooper said.