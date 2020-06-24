Cooper: Face masks now mandatory in public places, NC to ‘pause’ and stay in Phase 2

As trends move in the wrong direction, state will not yet move into Phase 3.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – North Carolina will ‘pause’ and remain in the Safer At Home Phase 2 status for another three weeks, Gov. Roy Cooper announced on Wednesday.

“It’s clear that our numbers will keep us from moving ahead into the next phase of easing restrictions. So today, I’m announcing that North Carolina will pause and continue our Safer At Home Phase 2 for another three weeks,” Gov. Cooper said.

Cooper also announced on Wednesday that residents in North Carolina will now be required to wear face masks while out in public. This will go into effect on Friday, June 26 at 5 p.m.

“The other important decision is requiring face coverings when people are out in public. People must wear face coverings when in public places, indoors or outdoors, where physical distancing of 6 feet from other people who aren’t in the same household or residence isn’t possible,” Cooper said.

Face masks will be required for all employees and customers of retail businesses and restaurants as well as workers in manufacturing, construction, meat processing, and agriculture settings.

Businesses can be cited for not enforcing face masks. If a customer refuses to wear a mask, law enforcement can be called in to intervene.

“There are exceptions including people with medical conditions and children under 11, people who are at home and people who are walking or otherwise exercising outside when not within six feet of others,” Cooper explained.

This new order will expire on July 17, 2020, health officials said.

“As we watch the trends during this pause, we hope to be able to ease restrictions on playgrounds, museums, and gyms on July 17, when this order expires. I know this virus has been very difficult for business owners who are anxious to open their doors. We want them to open safely,” Cooper said.

As of Wednesday, North Carolina has 1,721 new cases reported, and 906 people in the hospital — and Wednesday is the second highest day in both of those categories since the pandemic started. The state has had a total of 1,271 people who have died from the virus.

North Carolina has been careful in lifting COVID restrictions. And it’s because public health experts warn that removing restrictions too fast or all at once can cause a dangerous spike in the virus that would overwhelm our medical system, health officials said.

“Our cautious approach is like a dimmer switch, rather than an on/off switch. Over the past weeks and months, even as we’ve slowly turned the dimmer switch up and eased restrictions, we’ve seen community spread of the virus increase in North Carolina,” Gov. Cooper said.

Daily case counts have gone up. The percent of tests returning positive has stayed high. Since May 19, the number of people hospitalized has increased 56%, from being in the 500s to now over 900 in just a little over a month.

Doctors and health care experts have warned that hospital capacity can be overwhelmed in the blink of an eye. And once we see that capacity is gone, it can be too late to reverse the tide, they said.

Testifying before Congress this week, Dr. Anthony Fauci said that North Carolina could see a “insidious increase in community spread, which will be much more difficult to contain as the community spread amplifies itself.”

Dr. Fauci cautioned that leaders in North Carolina have to act to blunt the surge of cases. He also testified that the next couple of weeks are critical for our country in our fight against COVID-19.