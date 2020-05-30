NC extends moratorium on evictions and utility bills

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper has extended the moratorium on utility bill cutoffs and evictions, he announced in a statement on Saturday.

“North Carolinians need relief to help make ends meet during the pandemic,” said Governor Cooper. “Extending housing and utility protections will mean more people can stay in their homes and stay safe as we all work to slow the spread of this virus.”

This will last for three weeks for evictions and 60 days for utility shutoff. There will be no late fees or disconnections during this moratorium.

“North Carolinians want to pay their rent, but for far too many people – through no fault of their own – that’s just not possible right now,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “We are in unprecedented times that call for unprecedented action. I support Gov. Roy Cooper’s extension of the moratorium on evictions to ensure that people do not face homelessness in the midst of this health and economic crisis.”

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

RELATED VIDEO: