Gov. Cooper deflects questions on Trump, RNC status

Governor Roy Cooper deflected multiple questions on Tuesday regarding President Trump’s tweets about possibly moving the Republican National Convention out of North Carolina.

“I’m not surprised by anything that I see on Twitter,” Cooper said when asked about the exchange with the President during Tuesday’s COVID-19 update from the Joint Task Force Center in Raleigh.

“The pandemic response cannot be political, the kind of convention they need to run, it’s three months from now. I don’t know what our situation is going to be in North Carolina. The Carolina Panthers, Charlotte Hornets, other large arena owners, everybody wants to get back soon. The virus is still going to be with us in August. We’ve asked the RNC to present to us in writing their proposals.”

President Trump and Governor Cooper engaged in a public dispute on Monday involving the Republican National Convention. Charlotte is set to be the host site of the convention August 24-27.

“I’ve supported having the convention in North Carolina but we need to keep the health and safety of our people first.”

On Tuesday Governor Brian Kemp of Georgia offered his state as a host site for the convention and said the convention would be welcome.

With world-class facilities, restaurants, hotels, and workforce, Georgia would be honored to safely host the Republican National Convention. We hope you will consider the Peach State, @realdonaldtrump! — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) May 26, 2020

