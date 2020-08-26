Cooper COVID-19 budget proposal prioritizes schools and public health

Schools and public health services need the most help financially, according to North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper.

Under his proposal, which was released on Wednesday, the state would allocate the following financial resources:

-$200 million to aid local governments

-$175 million for early childhood development, testing and tracing, and marginalized populations

-$132 million to help K-12 public schools

-$50 million grant to expand high-speed internet access

-$50 million for food banks and nutritional assistance

“Today I am sharing a recommended budget that offers Support for a Determined North Carolina,” said Cooper. “The budget I propose takes on the challenges of today while building for the promise of tomorrow. We have to rise to the occasion of this pandemic response now and focus on ways to emerge from this crisis stronger than before.”

Also being proposed is a one-time $2,000 payment to teachers to help them ‘in the long term.’ Bonuses were also proposed for K-12 teachers as well as teachers on the college level.

