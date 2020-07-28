Cooper announces statewide alcohol ban

North Carolina is implementing a statewide alcohol ban at restaurants past 11 p.m. beginning on Friday.

The Governor issued the order during a news conference on Tuesday.

“This will be important as colleges and universities are scheduled to start,” Gov. Cooper said.

“Slowing the spread of this virus requires targeted strategies that help lower the risk of transmission,” said Governor Cooper. “This will be particularly important as colleges and universities are scheduled to start, bringing people all over the country to our state. We have seen case numbers increase among younger people, and prevention is critical to slowing the spread of the virus.”

Mecklenburg County had already issued the order last week. Sales will be prohibited past 11 p.m. at restaurants, breweries, wineries, and distilleries.

“11 o’clock was chosen because we wanted to make sure the restaurant portion of the evening was over and the bar scene didn’t begin.”

The order does not apply to grocery stores, convenience stores, and other entities permitted to sell alcohol for off-premise consumption.

Restaurants can lose their liquor license for violating the order.

Cooper also announced that, despite the expiration on a number of orders related to the coronavirus including evictions and energy assistance programs that help pay bills, the state will continue to work to try and provide help where needed.

