‘Consistently long lines’ at Charlotte COVID-19 test site as cases increase across the state

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Charlotte COVID-19 testing site is seeing long lines in the past week and almost four times as many people as normal coming in to get tested.

StarMed on Tuckaseegee Road had lines wrapping around a building outside Thursday morning.

15-month-old Addison likes to keep it moving. She’s not a fan of being stuck in a long line.

“We’re trying to be as safe as we can,” said Addison’s mom, Beverly Fountain.

Beverly and Addison are traveling for the holidays to visit family, and they came to get a COVID-19 test as a precaution.

Officials believe the uptick in people getting tested is because of travel for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday and an increase in cases and people having coronavirus symptoms.

