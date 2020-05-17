Concord man beats coronavirus from nursing home

An 84-year old Concord man beat the coronavirus from his nursing home room.

Jake Shoemaker is now home. He was at Five Oaks Manor in Concord. According to NC DHHS, there have been 101 cases of coronavirus at the nursing home and ten people have died from COVID-19.

“Great. I feel great,” Shoemaker told Fox 46 Saturday.

The 84 year old fought COVID-19 alone inside his room at Five Oaks.

“Dad would tell them he wanted to see his son, and they would tell me. ‘Yeah he just keeps asking to see his son,’ and son couldn’t get in. It was devastating for both of us,” said James Shoemaker, Jake’s son.

The nursing home staff called James in early April to tell him Jake tested positive for COVID-19.

“Emotionally it was terrible, knowing what little bit we could hear of what’s going on and the stuff we heard wasn’t working, this is working, this wasn’t working, it was just awful,” said James.

Jakes’s family couldn’t see him because of visitor restrictions.

“From then on, it was like a roller coaster ride,” said James.

The family checked in with the nurses often, but it wasn’t the same as being there.

“The people you go to for answers didn’t have any answers, wasn’t their fault, it just wasn’t far enough along that they had anything to go on,” said James.

But it turns out Jake wasn’t really alone. The long-time Baptist minister had his Bible and lots of people praying for him.

“He’s always been we call him a ‘tough old bird.”

It took several weeks, but the 84-year-old beat the coronavirus.

Then, he was ready to go home.

“He called me three times Wednesday and kept saying, ‘What time are you coming to get me?’ and I said, ‘Dad, I’ll be there as soon as they tell me that you’re cleared to come home.”

Now Jake just wants to sit on his porch and enjoy life.

“We’re grateful to have him back home, and a lot of prayers went up to get him here.”