Concord company expands to become dry ice manufacturer as need during COVID-19 increases

CONCORD, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Concord company is ready to provide dry ice to local medical facilities that need it to store the COVID-19 vaccine.

Dry ice is stored at -109.3 degrees, so cold you need to wear a glove just to handle it.

CMC Industrial Services in Concord has been using the product in the past through outsourcing from a dry ice supplier. As demand has grown for dry ice, CMC has completely turned over their operation to produce its own dry ice.



Before dry ice takes its shape, it starts outside with a five-ton tank that stores liquid carbon dioxide. The tank was installed last month outside CMC Industrial Services.

“It’s a different kind of busy,” said President of CMC Industrial Services, Mike Coleman.

CMC started construction on their new warehouse for dry ice back in November. Today, walls are up and a machine called the “cold jet” is in place. The machine turns the liquid carbon dioxide into a solid, otherwise known as dry ice.

“That liquid flows in under pressure through these lines we have ran through the top of the building,” said Coleman.

Pellets as small as a grain of rice can be made, or varying sized large blocks for coolers.

“We will be using 10 millimeter pellets for the COVID vaccine shipping,” said Coleman.

COVID-19 vaccines continue to evolve and so does the use of dry ice. Coleman believes the demand from smaller businesses, not necessarily the vaccine distributors, will be his largest customer base.

“I feel like we are going to supplying more of the dry ice to pharmacies and local places that are starting to give the COVID vaccine,” said Coleman.

CMC Industrial Services has been using dry ice for more than 5 years as an abrasive cleaner. Dry ice pellets are shot out of a high-powered air hose, cleaning industrial areas like ductwork. The cleaning side of the business has also been booming during the COVID-19 pandemic.

With operations expanding, the company has added three additional employees and they plan to hire even more people as demand for dry ice continues to grow.