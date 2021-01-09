Concerns grow over accuracy of rapid COVID-19 tests

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- There are new concerns about the accuracy of the rapid COVID-19 tests, which can provide results in as little as 15 minutes.

A new study from the CDC compared PCR tests, which often take a few days to get results, and the rapid antigen tests.

The researchers found that when patients had symptoms the rapid tests were correct 80 percent of the time. But when the patients weren’t showing symptoms the rapid antigen tests were only right about 41 percent of the time.

“You don’t want to test too soon because then you get that false negative. And that false sense of security,” said Ursula Douglas, a Nurse Practitioner and the CEO of Empowered Health and Wellness in Charlotte.

Douglas points out that she still uses the rapid antigen tests.

However, she encourages people who aren’t showing symptoms to get the PCR test.

“Ideally the PCR test will be performed on an asymptomatic patient and we’ll use the rapid antigen test on people who have symptoms,” Douglas said.

FOX 46’s Ryan Kruger learned personally how the lack of symptoms can lead to a false negative test.

In late December, after learning he had been exposed to COVID-19, he received a rapid COVID test. He wasn’t showing symptoms at the time and received a negative result. A few days later, he began feeling COVID symptoms and later tested positive.

“What we know is that when you tested you weren’t infected at that moment,” Douglas said, “it doesn’t mean you won’t get sick, right?”

Bottom line, Douglas says if you’re not feeling symptoms at the time of your test, your best bet is to wait a few days to get your result.

