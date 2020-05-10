CMS survey for senior ends at 5 p.m. Sunday

A survey offered for graduating seniors in the Charlotte Mecklenburg School system ends Sunday at 5 p.m.

The survey, which was released on Thursday, allows students to offer their ideas on how they’d like to celebrate their graduations during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Students will be allowed to have a voice and influence on the decisions, which will ultimately be made by the superintendent.

Known as the CMS Graduation Task Force, the group consists of students, parents, faculty, and health officials and has been tasked with figuring out how to create a memorable experience for those who are graduating this year.

The options include a pre-recorded virtual ceremony with a possible drive-thru event and mailed diplomas.

