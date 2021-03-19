CMS superintendent to recommend moving middle, high school students to ‘Plan A’ in-person learning

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools announced on Friday Superintendent Earnest Winston plans to present a recommendation for moving middle and high school students to ‘Plan A’ in-person learning.

At the March 23 regular meeting of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education, Winston will present a recommendation for moving middle and high school students to Plan A (minimal social distancing) per recently enacted legislation allowing North Carolina school districts to do so.

That recommendation is likely to mirror the current Plan A for elementary schools, with students whose families opt for them to receive in-person instruction assigned to one group that attends in-person four days each week.

Communication to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools staff, families, and students will be shared immediately following action adopted by the Board.