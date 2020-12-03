CMS says vaccine will not be mandated for staff, asks to receive vaccination priority

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools said teachers and staff will not be mandated to receive the coronavirus vaccine, but they are requesting that employees receive priority when the vaccine becomes available.

The school district sent a letter to state health officials Tuesday requesting that staff who work directly with students receive priority in vaccination so that schools can return to full in-person instruction quicker.

“We know that no COVID-19 vaccine has yet been approved for use. “However, it appears that one may be available soon,” CMS’ letter said. “When a vaccine is available, we are requesting that all K12 staff who work directly with students or in a school be among those who receive priority after health care providers.”

The school district said receiving the vaccine would be in the best interests of students and staff.

LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE