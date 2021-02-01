CMS gives latest metrics update on Monday

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Leaders with Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools will provide a coronavirus update on Monday at 12:30 p.m.

Last week CMS listed all of its operational readiness data including child nutrition, and nurse and custodial staffing, as having gone from minimal concern to moderate concern.

CMS made the decision to move to fully remote instruction through mid-February due to the rising county COVID-19 numbers and in an attempt to slow the spread.

Last week Mecklenburg County health officials notified Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools of COVID clusters identified at three schools. CMS says that previously recorded cases at North Mecklenburg High, Butler High and Lake Wylie Elementary are now being classified as clusters.

Butler has reported 6 students and 5 staff have tested positive. Lake Wylie reported 7 students and 1 staff member.