City’s fireworks display from Knights ballpark is nixed

The Charlotte Knights announced on Saturday that the very popular annual fireworks display from the ballpark, which draws thousands, will not take place this year.

The event which has been held at BB&T Ballpark, now called Truist Field, was in conjunction with the City of Charlotte and Mecklenburg County.

“We look forward to continuing the tradition in 2021 and perhaps hosting fireworks shows later this year, as conditions permit,” the franchise said in a press release Saturday.

In past seasons the Knights have held fireworks following the conclusion of Friday night games.

Crowds would gather both inside and around the stadium to celebrate on 4th of July.

