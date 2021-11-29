‘Shot is the best defense.’ Citing omicron variant, healthcare professionals tout vaccine

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The announcement of the omicron variant has healthcare professionals looking at the Covid virus a little closer.

“One way or another we’re all going to get immune to Covid,” says Christopher Ohl, an infectious disease expert with Atrium Health, Wake Forest Baptist. “You can either do it through vaccination and boosted, or you’re going to get the disease. If you get the disease in an unvaccinated way, there’s between a 1 and a 4 percent chance of dying.”

On the federal level, the CDC is encouraging everyone to get the vaccine or the booster.

Healthcare officials locally are encouraging the same and say until they know if the vaccine needs to be modified to combat the new variant. The shot is the best defense.

“When you get boosted, you increase the number, and you increase the breadth of the antibodies that you have,” added Ohl.

Other agencies are waiting for more advice. The Gaston County school district just moved to a mask optional model this week, and the board says they will wait for advice from the Gaston county health department.

Doctors say worry would not be the word they use when referring to the omicron variant. Because the practices are already in place to protect people.

“If you’ve been vaccinated and you’ve been boosted, I would really not change what we are doing,” says Ohl. “Because masks still work, avoiding large crowds and groups of people is probably still not a good idea.”