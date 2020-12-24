Christmas Eve ‘Sacrifice’: Worship goes digital amid rising COVID cases

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – This Christmas Eve, the “hopes and fears of all the years” are met in all of us. Especially after a year like this.

“It’s been a very challenging year,” said Rev. Benjamin Boswell, the senior pastor at Myers Park Baptist Church. “It’s been one of the hardest years on record.”

Traditionally, Christmas Eve is a night when churches, like Myers Park Baptist, are packed. This year, with rain falling and COVID-19 cases climbing, plans for a small outdoor candlelight service were scrapped. A sign outside the church reads: “You can take the person out of the church but not the church out of the person.”

“It was a really hard decision [to cancel] but we just did not want to be a part of any surge in cases right now,” said Boswell, who will still hold a virtual Christmas Eve service along with a Zoom Christmas party. “The numbers are really scary. It’s a really dangerous time. The hospitals are almost overloaded.”

Many churches in the area are staying virtual this year. Others, like Saint Mark Catholic Church in Huntersville, are holding Christmas Eve mass in person where masks are “recommended” but not always required. Boswell is sympathetic to the difficult decision other churches have to make. As much as he wants to hold in-person worship services, he feels it is not responsible to do so at this time.

“I’m worried about folks that imagine somehow their Christmas Eve service is more important than someone’s livelihood or health and wellness,” said Boswell. “That doesn’t sound like Jesus to me.”

At Christ Central Church in Charlotte, the congregation will be able to watch a pre-recorded Christmas Eve sermon from home.

“Being a believer means being sacrificial, especially at this time of year,” said Pastor Howard Brown, who spoke with FOX 46 at the beginning of the pandemic. “It’s also missional for us. We are loving our neighbors and sacrificing right now for the safety of everybody.”

FOX 46 reporter Matt Grant asked both faith leaders what their Christmas message will be after a year filled with so much suffering.

“God is in charge,” said Brown. “And God has promised to love and care for us. And the deposit of that promise right is the gift of Christ to us. Because He came we know the Lord cares about this world…And so faith looks like trusting that, and then acting on that, in how we love Him…but also how we love each other in this real trying time.”

A sign at Myers Park Baptist Church reads “You can take the person out of the church but not the church out of the person.”

“We’re wondering where is God in the midst of a very, very hard year,” said Boswell. “But my message is God in fact was with us this year. The problem was we just couldn’t see God because God was wearing a mask and scrubs this year. You know, God was in the hands of every frontline worker, in the hearts of every frontline worker. And God was also suffering in the hospital bed with COVID and grieving in solidarity with all those who’ve lost loved or whose loved ones have been sick. That is the story of Christmas, really, it’s God deciding to become in flesh, to take on human flesh and become like us and become one of us and to be in solidarity with humanity.”

Boswell and Brown both see hope with the new vaccine. They also have faith this pandemic will bring us closer together when we’re no longer six-feet apart.

