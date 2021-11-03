Children 5 to 11-years-old can now get the COVID-19 vaccine in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Shots are going into the arms of 5 to 11-year-olds in Charlotte. The Pfizer vaccine just got emergency use authorization for children in that age group.

Covenant Presbyterian Church in Dilworth held a vaccine clinic for kids ages 5 to 11 on Wednesday evening, the first day of the vaccine distribution for that age group.

The Sawyers family, with kids ages 7, 9, and 11, was one of the first in line to get the COVID shot in Charlotte.

Madeline was super brave and so was her sister, Emily, with a little help from mom.

They’re two of the first children, ages 5 to 11, in Charlotte, to get their COVID shots.

“I thought they did wonderfully. There’s some anxiety around getting a shot, and there’s something nice about a nice, familiar setting,” said Lauren Sawyers, their mother.

The Sawyers came to Covenant Presbyterian, where they attend church. They had an appointment with VaxClinic. Other medical providers are getting ready to roll out the shots.

Atrium Health already has the vaccine and says parents will be able to make appointments soon.

Novant and StarMed are set to begin putting shots into the arms of children on Thursday.

An Atrium doctor was asked by a reporter Wednesday why kids should get the vaccine since they typically have mild symptoms if they get COVID. The doctor says if kids come down with the rare, MISC syndrome, after catching COVID, they could be severely ill.

“That means children can get multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children. Those children largely end up in the intensive care unit and a substantial portion of them are going to end up with some cardiac or heart issue related to multisystem inflammatory syndrome. Most recover, but you don’t want your child to be one of those that end up with multisystem inflammatory syndrome,” said Dr. Amina Ahmed.

The Sawyers family is happy to be vaccinated.

“It’s been a long 18 months. To feel like we are taking a meaningful step towards really hopefully ending the pandemic, it’s just tremendous, and we feel like schools have been a safe place to be, but having that extra peace of mind, is just such a relief,” said Lauren Sawyers.

The kids say they are most looking forward to having sleepovers with friends again, now that they’re on their way to being fully vaccinated.

Dr. Ahmed says even though kids typically don’t get too sick if they have COVID, they can be asymptomatic and spread the virus to elderly and immunocompromised people, so that’s another reason the doctor says kids should get the shot.