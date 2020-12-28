Charlotte urgent care reporting over 2,000 COVID-19 tests a day

Lines for COVID-19 testing are growing.

Doctors at local urgent care facilities in Charlotte report seeing over 2,000 patients a day.

“So I have a coworker who tested positive and so I wanted to be sure all is well,” said Missy Clements.

People packed the parking lot of StarMed to be sure they don’t have the coronavirus after spending time with family for Christmas.

“I think that’s why these lines are so long honestly because people were around others during the holiday and they shouldn’t have perhaps,” said Clements.

The Chief Medical Officer of StarMed said he has seen a surge of patients already and expects more this week.

“We’re doing about 40% of the testing for the whole city. We have the capacity to keep testing. Even though we hit record numbers we are seeing the test come back quickly,” Dr. Arin Piramzadian, StarMed Chief Operating Officer.

The CDC recommends getting tested 3-5 days after traveling for the holiday and reducing non essential activities for at least 7 days.

Doctors agree.

“Hospitals are starting to get pretty full so we are expecting that people are going to start getting really sick and there’s going to be no room for them in the hospitals,” said Dr. Piramzadian added.

We caught up with one man who was being re-tested after testing positive for COVID a couple weeks ago. He says the virus was no joke.

“The most challenging thing is you can’t be with your loved ones and spend time with your families and holidays and stuff like this… it’s really hard right now,” said a patient.

The healthcare workers at StarMed are expecting people to come in this week after the Christmas holiday for testing. If you are planning to come, they suggest booking a spot online to reduce your wait time to about thirty minutes.

