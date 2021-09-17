Charlotte Symphony to require proof of vaccination or negative COVID test

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Charlotte Symphony said Friday it will require anyone attending performances at the Blumenthal Performing Arts Center to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.

Showrunners said patrons must have matching valid photo identification with their proof of vaccination at every performance.

The final dose of the vaccine must have been administered at least 14 days before entering the performance.

Unvaccinated guests, including those under 12 years of age, must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken with 72 hours of the show or a rapid test taken with 24 hours of the performance, symphony officials said.

The tests must have the date and type, type of test and a negative result to enter.

The Charlotte Symphony said the new policy will be in effect opening night at the Knight Theater, October 15.