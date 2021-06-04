Charlotte restaurants and breweries need workers, but not enough workers seem to need those jobs

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Now hiring, inquire within. There’s a good chance that, at an increasing amount of area businesses, you’ve seen the signs looking for employees across the Charlotte area.

With pandemic-related restrictions practically non-existent and capacity levels largely able to be back to normal, businesses have noted they don’t have enough workers to keep up with the demand.

“It’s difficult finding employees at this time,” said Nathan Villaume of Lenny Boy Brewing Company.

The brewery is managing at their current staff levels, but are still looking to fill positions.

“Back of the house, in the kitchen, and also on the bartending side, as well,” said Villaume.

The hunt for workers is something that lawmakers in Raleigh are keenly aware of, and some want to take action.

“We’re looking at COVID in the rear-view mirror,” said State House Speaker Tim Moore, Republican from Kings Mountain in an interview with FOX 46 Capitol Reporter Michael Hyland. “Now the problem is, with the economy moving forward, finding folks to work.”

Other lawmakers believe those benefits need to stay in place, at least for now.

“We have parents, particularly moms, whose kids are not back in school,” said State Rep. Deborah Ross, Democrat from Raleigh.

There is also a certain degree of hesitancy, particuarly in some industries that deal with the public, for workers to get back to jobs due to pandemic-related concerns.

Businesses, however, are upping incentives to get people back to work.

“The rate’s definitely gone up, pre-COVID to post-COVID for our back of the house people,” said Villaume. “But it’s worth it for quality people.”