Charlotte restaurant sees no benefit from NC “to go” cocktail order

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Governor Roy Cooper’s executive order that allows restaurants across North Carolina to serve “to go” cocktails is set to expire this week.

Some local business owners said they haven’t benefited from it at all.

David Ladish operates three Jack Beagles restaurants in the Charlotte area and said when he heard the governor’s rules on “to go” cocktails he thought it would be a way to rebound sales but found out quickly, it’s illegal.

It hasn’t been easy coming up with new ways to draw in customers during the pandemic. Ladish thought the governor’s ease on ‘to go’ cocktails would help bring in sales.

But business insurance won’t cover it.

“If we sold alcohol off-site and if someone gets hurt harmed in an accident, in a car, whatever it may be, we can be liable and our insurance company doesn’t cover us, they could drop our policy completely,” Ladish said.

Originally the business would close its doors at 11 p.m., giving the last call for alcohol at 10:30 p.m., and now it’s forced to close at 9 p.m.

Alcohol sales are down by more than 50 percent and live music events that normally draw in crowds have been canceled. QR codes help make the menu easier for customers and staffing has been downsized.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

“Our staff has gone down, some by choice because they didn’t want to work during the pandemic and others just because we didn’t have the hours for them,” Ladish said.

The governor’s order on “to go” cocktails is set to expire on December 31, 2020.

Latest headlines from FOX 46