Charlotte restaurant owner offers hope throughout COVID shutdown with outside sign

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – If you’ve driven by Dilworth Neighborhood Grille on East Morehead Street, you’ve likely noticed different messages on the sign out front.

Right now, the sign says 53 employees are back to work. It’s a sign that was changing every day for the past year or so, as the owner of the restaurant was just waiting to get back to business.

“The day it was finally over, it was just amazing,” said Dilworth Neighborhood Grille Owner Matt Wohlfarth.

“It’s finally over,” three simple words that mean so much to the man behind the sign.

“When it was over, over — that was exciting,” Wohlfarth said.

Since the second day of the COVID-19 shutdown, Wohlfarth had been counting down the days. Or, in this case, counting up the days that he’d be fully reopened.

“Day two is when I put the first sign out,” he said. “Day three is when I put the second one out.”

Every day, he’d change the sign on East Morehead Street in front of the restaurant. In the beginning, of course, no one knew how long the lockdown would last.

“I didn’t have enough room to say everything I wanted to say — the main thing was support local,” he said. “I knew from day one we had to do something a little extra special to turn ahead because we needed everything we could get.”

The restaurant does have 53 employees back at work but is still looking to hire. It had its busiest week ever in 17 years last week.