Charlotte Pride transitioning to hybrid virtual/in-person events due to COVID-19

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Charlotte Pride announced Monday that due to continued spread of COVID-19 and the Delta variant, all large-scale, in-person events planned for October and November will transition to virtual, with smaller events held in-person.

“All previously planned events like the Charlotte Pride Parade, Pop-Up Pride Festival and concert event, and others will be transitioned into unique virtual broadcasts, with the ability of community members to gather in smaller-scale events and watch parties hosted by individuals and local establishments,” said the organization in a statement.

Event organizers said in a prepared statement that they had hoped the in-person festival and parade would return to Uptown in 2021, but the events were postponed in August until October as the organization urged everyone to continue getting vaccinated and to slow the spread of the virus.

“We have not seen key pandemic indicators significantly improve in the four weeks since we announced event postponements,” said Daniel Valdez, president of Charlotte Pride Board of Directors, “Despite our initial optimism and strong desire to see the return of our traditional festival and parade, the reality of the pandemic means we must take serious precautions to safeguard the health and well-being of our valuable and vulnerable community.”

