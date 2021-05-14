Charlotte Motor Speedway to reopen at full capacity after Gov. Cooper lifts distancing requirements

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Start your engines! On Friday, the Charlotte Motor Speedway announced that it will reopen at full capacity following Gov. Cooper’s announcement.

In accordance with Gov. Cooper’s latest executive order, grandstand seating limitations have been lifted, opening the door for thousands of more race fans to enjoy an action-packed month of May at the Speedway, including Memorial Day Weekend Coca-Cola 600, organizers said.

“We are thrilled with today’s news that will allow fans to return to America’s Home for Racing without limitation,” said Greg Walter, executive vice president, and general manager of Charlotte Motor Speedway. “From the outset of the pandemic, whether operating a drive-through testing clinic or hosting the state’s first mass vaccination event, this has been the ultimate goal – to get back to filling the grandstands for the biggest, most entertaining events in motorsports.”

Per the executive order announced on Friday, fans will no longer be required to wear masks or socially distance in outdoor venues. Following state recommendations, fans who have not been vaccinated are still encouraged to wear a face mask.

The order, which goes into effect immediately, lifts restrictions for race fans starting with Saturday’s NGK NKT NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, which had reached capacity under previous restrictions. Fans can visit www.zmaxdragway.com for tickets, which start at $40. Kids 13 and under get in free. With anticipated call volume, fans are encouraged to purchase online to avoid extended wait times.

Gov. Cooper also lifted the face mask mandate in most but not all settings.

