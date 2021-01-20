Charlotte Motor Speedway crews work to pack away Christmas display, prep for mass vaccinations

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46) — Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord and Bank of America Stadium in Uptown will be used as mass vaccination sites for COVID-19 after a partnership was formed between the facilities, Honeywell and Atrium Health.



Right now Charlotte Motor Speedway is prepping for the mass vaccinations by clearing the track of the annual Speedway Christmas display. The event lasted an additional two weeks this year because it was considered a safe alternative for families to enjoy the holidays during the pandemic.

It is a monumental task, wrapping up thousands of feet of Christmas lights spread out over hundreds of acres. It all has to be complete in just a few short weeks.

Charlotte Motor Speedway has been celebrating the holidays with Speedway Christmas for 11 years.

“We’ve been really fortunate through the years to have a lot of the same crew come in help us setup and tear down every year so they really have it down to a science,” said Jonathan Coleman from Charlotte Motor Speedway.

A crew of about 15 people will have all these lights wrapped up and packed away in just a few weeks, which is much faster than the 6-8 weeks it took to build the Christmas display.

“Obviously we have a lot of other events coming up on the schedule,” said Coleman.

This year it’s more than just race cars on the track.

“We are all working together to make this happen and now it’s time to get to work and get shots in the arms of people in our community,” said Tom Glick from Tepper Sports and Entertainment during a video released last week.

The speedway, along with Atrium Health, Honeywell and Bank of America Stadium are teaming up to offer mass vaccinations for COVID-19. Health leaders say vaccinations will start when the supply is available.

When the vaccinations start, all 4 million Christmas lights and displays will be packed away for what will hopefully be a pandemic free holiday season.

“We have about 3 to 4 tractor-trailer loads that will pack up, but we wanna label each strand of lights and each and every display so when we pull out next year it makes it a lot easier to set up, said Coleman,



Charlotte Motor Speedway has about 2,000 acres of free space according to its website. The speedway helped with COVID-19 testing in 2020 in the speedway parking lot as well as at zMAX Dragway.