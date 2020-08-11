Auto fair at Charlotte Motor Speedway latest COVID-19 cancellation

CONCORD, NORTH CAROLINA – MAY 28: A general view during the NASCAR Cup Series Alsco Uniforms 500 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 28, 2020 in Concord, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

An auto fair that is held each year at the Charlotte Motor Speedway is the latest local event to be canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Pennzoil AutoFair, which features more than 10,000 vendor spaces will not take place this year, the speedway along with the Hornet’s Nest Region of the Antique Auto Club of America announced on Tuesday.

The event was set to take place October 22-24.

“People come from across the country to take part in this event. We hope that giving them ample notice of our plans will help them adjust as best they can. As difficult as this decision was to make, we believe it is in the best interest of everyone to focus our attention on next spring’s Pennzoil AutoFair and making it the best show we can.”

The event attracts tens of thousands of car enthusiasts and offers a variety of auto parts for sale, and includes over 50 car clubs showcasing a range of cars during the three-day event.

On Monday Charlotte’s popular Yiasou Greek Fest was cancelled. The North Carolina State Fair and Freedom Park’s Festival in the Park are among the other events that have been nixed.

