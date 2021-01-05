Charlotte-Mecklenburg leaders give COVID-19 and vaccination update

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46) — Mecklenburg County leaders are providing a COVID-19 and vaccination update on Tuesday.

Public Health Director Gibbie Harris and Public Health Medical Director Dr. Meg Sullivan were in attendance.

By the end of Tuesday over 2,000 vaccines will have been distributed. Shipments are expected to be received beginning next week for second round doses. An additional 1,900 vaccines for first-round patients will be received by the end of the week. Vaccines will be distributed six days a week. Bojangles Coliseum off East Independence is currently a host site for distribution.

975 doses were initially received, and 1,900 received last week.

“When you open something to 20,000 people things can potentially go wrong but we ask for peoples patients.” Harris says appointments filled up within half an hour.

Harris repeated warnings that the county is still headed in the wrong direction.

The update comes on the heels of the holiday break and vaccination distribution. The statewide partial stay-at-home order is set to expire on Friday.

Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools released coronavirus data for the first time following the holiday break.

Currently in schools, there are nearly 500 cases per 100,000, which puts the county in the red and leads to a positivity rate of over 15%.

Multiple counties in and around the Charlotte metro area said on Tuesday that they were experiencing a high number of phone calls and online traffic regarding individuals trying to get vaccination information and that some networks had crashed due to the volume. Adults 75 and older are now eligible to make an appointment to get vaccinated and can begin receiving the vaccination on Wednesday.

